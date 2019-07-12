Rescue crews leave for south Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Multiple sheriff’s deputies left for the Baton Rouge area from Bossier City Friday morning to provide support to law enforcement dealing with Tropical Storm Barry.
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington and Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator joined their departments at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substation on Arthur Ray Teague before the teams left.
The water rescue crews will travel to Baton Rouge as part of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force. They plan to assist victims of the tropical storm.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.