President Trump approves emergency declaration for La. ahead of Barry
President Donald Trump (Source: CNN/POOL)
By Rachael Thomas | July 11, 2019 at 9:42 PM CDT - Updated July 12 at 9:14 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - President Donald Trump announced Thursday, July 11 that he has approved an emergency declaration for Louisiana requested by Governor John Bel Edwards.

The storm is expected to make landfall Saturday morning.

"The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the parishes of Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Ouachita, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

An excerpt from the letter Edwards sent to the president relays the gravity of the storm’s potential impacts in the state. Read that excerpt below:

“Over the past 24 hours, 28 parishes have issued parish emergency declarations, 14 parishes are in the process of completing their emergency declarations, and more are anticipated over the next 24 to 48 hours.”

The request additionally ask the federal government to distribute supplementary federal resources as soon as possible should they be needed.

