Preparing for TS Barry: D.I.Y. Disaster Supply Kit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In advance of Tropical Storm Barry, Ochsner Health System shared some helpful tips to prepare families before the emergency. Even if Barry moves east of northwest Louisiana, it’s important to have a disaster kit in case your family faces danger.
Dr. Whitney Hardy practices medicine at Ochsner West Bank in Gretna. She wrote a checklist of highly recommended supplies to add in your supply kit you need in case of an emergency:
- Water, one gallon of water per person per day, for drinking and sanitation
- Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food per person (pack a can opener if your kit contains canned food)
- Battery-powered radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First Aid kit (check that it’s stocked and restock as needed)
- Whistle to signal for help
- Infant formula and diapers, if you have an infant
- Moist towel (baby wipes), garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Dust mask or cotton t-shirt, to help filter the air
- Plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
You can also add the following list of supplies just in case:
- Emergency reference materials such as a first aid book
- Batteries for medical devices such as CPAP (Continuous positive airway pressure) machine, motorized wheelchairs, and insulin pumps
- Medical device or infusion tubing
- Sterile water if needed for medical device cleaning
- Rain gear
- Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils
- Cash
- Paper towels
- Fire Extinguisher
- Tent
- Compass
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Signal flare
- Paper and pencil
- Personal hygiene items including feminine supplies
- Disinfectant
- Medicine dropper
- Important Family Documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records in a waterproof, portable container
- Unscented, color safe household chlorine bleach to use as a disinfectant (diluted nine parts water to one part bleach), or in an emergency to treat water (16 drops of regular household liquid bleach per gallon of water)
