Northwest Louisiana first responders prepare for Tropical Storm Barry

From rainfall to evacuees, Caddo emergency responders readying for anything Barry brings their way
By Kenley Hargett | July 11, 2019 at 10:58 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 11:45 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several area agencies are preparing for Tropical Storm Barry’s impact on Northwest Louisiana and elsewhere throughout the Bayou State.

Bossier & Caddo Sheriff's Office Water Rescue Teams to Deploy

Bossier & Caddo Sheriff's Office Water Rescue Team to Deploy Water rescue crews from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Caddo Sheriff’s Office will deploy Friday morning to Baton Rouge as part of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force to assist with victims of Tropical Storm Barry. Sheriff Julian Whittington and Sheriff Steve Prator will join their deputies at the BSO Arthur Ray Teague substation, and the the teams will depart for Baton Rouge around 6:30 a.m. to assist with any water rescue efforts. Attached video: Lt. Billy Jones and Dep. Regan Malmay of the BSO Marine Patrol unit prepare water rescue equipment Thursday afternoon.

Posted by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 11, 2019

Caddo Parish officials are making game plans on how to handle any Tropical Storm Barry emergencies.

The Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has had meetings with local, state and federal officials about the storm.

Caddo and Bossier rescue teams will deploy to Baton Rouge as part of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force,...

Posted by Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 11, 2019

“Right now, the storm models are showing the storm moving east; but we are watching this storm closely for high winds and heavy rain,” Assistant Director Robert Jump said.

“This year’s heavy rain has caused the ground to become saturated with water, which can cause high winds to uproot trees.”

Jump advises people to prepare for the storm now and buy extra food and water. Also, make sure you have all medications.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said it will deploy water rescue crews Friday morning. The teams will head to Baton Rouge to help there.

Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton says his department has sent one firefighter to South Louisiana to help with strategic planning.

He also has seven firefighters on standby to help with water rescues.

Other local agencies sending resources to help with emergencies down south, as well.

