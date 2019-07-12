Northwest Louisiana first responders prepare for Tropical Storm Barry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several area agencies are preparing for Tropical Storm Barry’s impact on Northwest Louisiana and elsewhere throughout the Bayou State.
Caddo Parish officials are making game plans on how to handle any Tropical Storm Barry emergencies.
The Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has had meetings with local, state and federal officials about the storm.
“Right now, the storm models are showing the storm moving east; but we are watching this storm closely for high winds and heavy rain,” Assistant Director Robert Jump said.
“This year’s heavy rain has caused the ground to become saturated with water, which can cause high winds to uproot trees.”
Jump advises people to prepare for the storm now and buy extra food and water. Also, make sure you have all medications.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said it will deploy water rescue crews Friday morning. The teams will head to Baton Rouge to help there.
Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton says his department has sent one firefighter to South Louisiana to help with strategic planning.
He also has seven firefighters on standby to help with water rescues.
Other local agencies sending resources to help with emergencies down south, as well.
