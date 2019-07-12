Northwest Louisiana first responders prepare for Tropical Storm Barry

Bossier & Caddo Sheriff's Office Water Rescue Team to Deploy Water rescue crews from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Caddo Sheriff’s Office will deploy Friday morning to Baton Rouge as part of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force to assist with victims of Tropical Storm Barry. Sheriff Julian Whittington and Sheriff Steve Prator will join their deputies at the BSO Arthur Ray Teague substation, and the the teams will depart for Baton Rouge around 6:30 a.m. to assist with any water rescue efforts. Attached video: Lt. Billy Jones and Dep. Regan Malmay of the BSO Marine Patrol unit prepare water rescue equipment Thursday afternoon.