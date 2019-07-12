New Orleans calls voluntary evacuation outside levee protection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell is calling for a voluntary evacuation of areas outside of the levee protection in Orleans Parish.
Those areas include Irish Bayou, Lake Catherine and Venetian Isles.
The flood protection authority advised the mayor that it was closing the floodgate on U.S. 90, prompting the city to make the decision. Highway 90 will close at 6 p.m.
New Orleans police are asking residents to shelter inside their homes after 8 p.m.
The New Orleans is under a tropical storm warning. Barry is expected to make landfall on Saturday near Morgan City.
