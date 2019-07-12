First Alert: Tracking Tropical Storm Barry

Happy Friday! All eyes are on Tropical Storm Barry. Barry continues to strengthen in the Gulf and is now producing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It’s pressure has also dropped below 1000 mb. Barry is expected to continue to strengthen as it heads towards the Louisiana coast. Barry will make landfall as a strong tropical storm or hurricane Saturday morning. Hurricane Warnings are in effect from the Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. Life-threatening storm surge and very heavy rainfall will be possible with Barry. Some parts of the SE LA could receive 10-20″+ of rain through Monday morning. Flash flooding and river flooding could become a major threat with Barry.
Barry is expected to weaken as it moves north across Louisiana Saturday into Sunday. Right now, NW LA and SW AR are still included in the NHC’s forecast cone for Barry. There is still the potential Barry could bring heavy rain, strong winds and the potential for severe weather to parts of the ArkLaTex on Sunday. However, most of the forecast models keep the center of circulation east of the area, which means the heaviest rain, the strongest winds and the potential of severe weather will likely stay east of the area.
This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Luckily, heat indices will stay below heat advisory criteria. Max heat index values will range from 100 to 105 degrees. Even though dangerous heat is not expected, you still don't want to over do it outside in the heat of the day. There is the potential the very outer bands associated with Barry could produce scattered showers and storms this afternoon, mainly across NW LA. This afternoon will be breezy at times with a NE winds at 10-15 mph.
This evening will be very warm if not hot. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 80s. Keep in mind, it's still going to feel like it's above 90 degrees through 10 p.m. The overnight will be warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the 70s.
Saturday will be hot and humid. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. With Barry getting closer to the area, our rain chances on Saturday will be a little bit higher than today. Saturday will be far from a washout, though. The forecast on Sunday will depend on the exact track Barry takes. Most of the models indicate the burnt of Barry will stay east of the area. Regardless of the track, scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will still be possible. Highs on Sunday will be in the 80s.
Barry will continue to move away from the ArkLaTex next week, which will mean we’ll see improving weather. A few showers and storms will be possible early next week. By midweek, it’s going to be hot and humid with only a slim chance of rain. Highs towards the middle and end of next week will be in the mid 90s.
Make sure to stay up to date with latest forecast because it could change.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
