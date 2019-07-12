First Alert: Tracking Tropical Storm Barry

Saturday will be hot and humid. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. With Barry getting closer to the area, our rain chances on Saturday will be a little bit higher than today. Saturday will be far from a washout, though. The forecast on Sunday will depend on the exact track Barry takes. Most of the models indicate the burnt of Barry will stay east of the area. Regardless of the track, scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will still be possible. Highs on Sunday will be in the 80s.