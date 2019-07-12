Coroner’s office names teen killed by train

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Coroner Public Information Officer John Prime identified a teenager killed by a train Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release, Jeremy Williams, 17, of Shreveport was killed by a Union Pacific train as he was walking with a friend. The incident happened near the 500 block of Janet Lane at Coyth Lane in Shreveport just after 3 p.m. Thursday.
The news release stated that a friend was able to identify Williams and Shreveport police fingerprinted the victim.
Shreveport police are investigating the case.
