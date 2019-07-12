Caddo learning center loses license for allegedly failing to report incident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Little Union Learning Center in Shreveport is closed, at least temporarily, after allegedly falsifying a report to the Louisiana Education Department.
The early learning center’s license was revoked and its public funding terminated Thursday, July 11.
According to the Education Department, the center allegedly failed to properly report a critical incident June 14 during which a child allegedly was left alone on a hot bus.
The department’s Division of Licensing inspected the center’s report about the incident.
The daycare documented that the child was left alone in the bus for three minutes, although the staff conducted a head count.
During the investigation, authorities learned the child reportedly was left alone for at least 20 minutes and no headcount was taken. Daycare staff were not aware the youth was missing until someone arrived to pickup the child.
The center did not report the incident within 24 hours to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.
Little Union Learning Center is now ineligible for pubic funding through the Child Care Assistance Program, a service that assists low-income families with affordable child care.
Families have been alerted and are being helped to find alternative child care options, the Education Department reports.
The daycare has 15 calendar days from the receipt of notice to appeal the state’s decision.
And child care providers who have had licenses revoked are ineligible to reapply for two years.
