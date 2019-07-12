Arkansas Department of Corrections’ van hit while transporting inmates

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - An Arkansas correctional officer has been injured in a traffic accident at East 9th St. & Belmont St. around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, July 12.
A truck, carrying lawn supplies, crashed into a Arkansas Department of Corrections’ van. The van was being used to transport inmates to work detail.
No inmates were hurt during the crash, and the officer was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck appeared to sustain minor injuries.
Authorities suspect a medical issue may be the possible cause for this accident. The investigation is still ongoing.
