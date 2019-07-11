Charges filed against 2 SPD officers who responded to Mother’s Day fight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’re now learning more about the two Shreveport police officers who face criminal charges over a massive brawl that riled the Werner Park neighborhood on Mother’s Day.
Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. sat down with KSLA News 12 to explain the reasoning behind the release of police video in the case.
Officer Cinterrica Mosby was charged Wednesday with malfeasance in office, which is a felony.
Officer Phillip Tucker is charged with a misdemeanor charge of simple battery.
The two are among more than 40 police officers who responded to a fight May 12 involving several people on Devaughn Street.
Last month, a Caddo grand jury decided against indicting four people who were accused of assaulting and threatening officers.
As a result, Stewart dismissed all charges against the four people who were arrested.
Stewart told KSLA News 12 he wanted a grand jury to see the police body camera video and other police footage when considering any charges.
"If you think it's fine, it's fine. If you don't think it's fine, that's fine. But it speaks for itself."
One video also appears to show Mosby punching a woman. Then later, off camera, Stewart said you can hear Mosby talking about it.
Mosby’s voice: “Okay. hold. .. (bleep) You swing on me, I’m on it.”
Stewart explained that it was Mosby's actions and words that led to a felony charge of malfeasance in office.
“With her, it’s more putting all of this together and some other actions and some other information that they heard. And the grand jury saw and kind of put where her mind was at the time.”
Stewart said he released the videos to explain the charges against the officers.
"This officer is charged with malfeasance. Well, what did they do? Well, rather than trying to explain it, this case we had a video that explained it very specifically."
Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond released the following statement about the case:
"Cp. Philip Tucker and Officer Cinterrica Mosby will be placed on departmental leave, with pay, as is required by civil service regulations as well as the Police department’s Policy.
"As with any criminal matter, parties are innocent until proven guilty; and we will not deprive that right from our officers.
“We will be conducting our own administrative investigation into the allegations.”
