Pedestrian killed by train in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A pedestrian has been killed by a train.
It happened about 3:12 p.m. Thursday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Authorities have not yet released the male’s identity.
Police Officer Christina Curtis said he was about 17 years old.
“He was with another male and they were walking on the tracks.”
At one point, Shreveport Fire Department had a half dozen units on the scene along Janet Lane between Coyth Lane and Lelia Drive.
That’s immediately west of Linwood Avenue and north of the Inner Loop Expressway.
Shreveport police had eight units at the same location. Half of those remain at the site, dispatch records show.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
