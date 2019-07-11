GOOD NEWS: Captain Shreve graduate needs your help competing for national scholarship

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An 18-year-old Captain Shreve graduate is hoping years of hard work under the beating Louisiana sun pays off.
Cade Davis, a soon-to-be LSU freshman, is one of nine students nationally competing for a unique scholarship. The ‘Side-Hustlin’ scholarship is awarded to a teen striving to go to college, while also working a side job to make the dream possible financially.
Davis is the only competitor from Louisiana.
“I’ve really learned nothing comes easy,” Davis said.
Davis’ side-hustle — mowing lawns. Since he fist launched his business about seven years ago, its grown from the ground up, fast.
“Oh, I love it,” Davis said. “You’re going and going and going and going, you get to look back and think, ‘I did that.’”
Davis began mowing just two lawns, though now he’s having trouble keeping track of his success (it’s over 75 lawns now).
“I mean, it’s a hard number to guess, but it’s up there,” he said.
Davis’ daily hustle and bustle was passed down to him by his father.
“He’s really just been a role model to me when it comes to work ethic,” Davis said. “He just shows me what it means to work hard and to keep pushing to do everything you can to benefit your family.”
A good life lesson to learn, which he soon discovered early on, when he wanted his first car - a 1950 GMC truck. Naturally, the truck wasn’t handed to him.
“I mean, you have to work for it.”
Davis worked to get his dream car, now he’s just hoping this scholarship becomes reality for him, too.
“It’s just a reward for all this hard work over the years,” he said.
Click here to vote for Davis and to read his story.
Regardless of the outcome, Davis believes the hard work has already paid off in a priceless way.
“It’s just going to help me be a better father, be a better husband and be a better businessman,” he said.
Davis finds out July 31 if he won the scholarship.
