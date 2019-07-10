Former LSU pitcher Jared Poche decides to retire from professional baseball

Jared Poche (Source: Josh Auzenne/Gray Media)
July 10, 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball’s all-time wins leader at pitcher, Jared Poche, is calling it a career.

Poche made the announcement Wednesday that he has decided to “hang up his cleats” through a post on Instagram. In the post, he thanked his former coaches and teammates and said he’s excited for what’s next.

Poche won 39 games as a Tiger. He finished with a 39-13 record with a 3.02 ERA. He started 70 games on the mound, which is also a school record.

Poche was drafted in the ninth round by the Oakland A’s in the 2017 MLB Draft. He is currently a member of the Stockton Ports, the club’s Class A Advanced California League.

Poche last pitched for LSU in the College World Series National Championship game against Florida in 2017.

The Lutcher native was certainly a fan favorite among Tiger nation.

