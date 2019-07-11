First Alert: Keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Barry and its Impacts for the Arklatex

This Weekend. Depending on the track of Tropical Storm Barry will determine how much wet weather we see on Saturday and Sunday. Latest tracks show Barry making landfall along the Louisiana Gulf Coast as a tropical storm with sustained winds at 70mph. This system could strengthen and become a weak hurricane before landfall, however, no matter the category it will still bring major rain and wind impacts for southern Louisiana. Barry is forecasted to track to the east of the arklatex on 1pm Sunday, a better outcome for our area. If this track plays out, most of the Arklatex could only see up to an inch of rain, while the further parishes and counties out on the eastern edge could see up to two inches of rain. Since we are still days out, the track could change and shift either west or east, which would have varying impacts. A more eastward track means less rain and no severe weather. A westward track would mean more severe weather, rain, and wind. Keep in mind, we are still a few days out and the forecast could change tracks and impacts. We’ll keep you up to date with the latest on all our social media platforms.