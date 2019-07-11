Eastern Cass Water Supply issues boil advisory

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - Following a water main break, certain customers in the Eastern Cass Water Supply system are under a boil advisory.
Water customers affected by this break are:
- State Highway 77 East and FM 74, 249, 251, 1635, 1841 and 3129.
- Multiple county roads that branch off of Highway 77 East and the above Farm Market roads are affected. These County Roads are CR 4670, 4673, 4674, 4675, 4676, 4676-A, 4677, 4682, 4683, 4699, 4789, 4790, 4791, 4794, 4796, 4797, 4798, 4810, 4915, 4917, 4918 and 4919.
- Any customers that may have experienced a water outage are under the advisory.
The advisory will be in effect until further notice.
Anyone with any questions are asked to contact Mitchell McCasland at (903) 796-2393 or the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality at (512) 239-4691.
TIPS FOR BOILING WATER
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
