WATCH LIVE: State leaders meeting to prepare for potential tropical weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and other state leaders will meet Wednesday, July 10 to plan and prepare for potential tropical weather as an area of low pressure moves into the northern Gulf of Mexico.
The meeting will take place at 7:30 a.m. Following that meeting, Governor Edwards will brief the media on what officials plan to do moving forward. WAFB will carry that briefing on Channel 9, in the 9News app, as well as on our Facebook page.
A broad area of low pressure, Invest 92L, is a near certainty to be come a tropical depression Wednesday or Thursday, with a Louisiana landfall late Friday or Saturday likely.
Heavy rainfall is the main concern for areas in south Louisiana. The National Weather Service predicts 4 to 6 inches of rain. Tropical storm warnings and watches are expected to be issued as early as Wednesday.
