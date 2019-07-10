University closures announced ahead of storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Several universities have announced closures in response to the threat of severe weather moving through the area.
Loyola University New Orleans will be closed Thursday (July 11) and Friday.
LSU will also be closed Friday, including all athletic and academic summer camps, the LSU Early Child Education Laboratory Preschool, the LSU Testing Center and all other activities and events on the Baton Rouge campus have been canceled.
Additionally, LSU Health’s New Orleans campus will be closed Thursday and Friday. The dental campus will be closed too.
Southern University at New Orleans will also be closed Thursday and Friday.
Delgado Community College announced all locations will be closed starting Wednesday at 5 p.m., through Monday.
University of Holy Cross will be closed Thursday.
The Orleans Parish School Board also canceled a late enrollment event scheduled to take place Friday at Dillard University. Instead, the event will take place on Monday.
