Tropical depression expected to form by Thursday; watches, warnings imminent

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A tropical depression is expected to form by Thursday from a broad area of low pressure, named Invest 92L, moving slowly westward over the northern Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports.
Tropical Storm, Hurricane, and Storm Surge Watches could be required for a portion of the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Upper Texas Coast on Wednesday, the NHC says.
Bottom line: the Gulf will almost certainly be dealing with Tropical Depression No. 2 within the next 48 hours. In fact, we could be looking at Tropical Storm Barry later in the week. Don’t be surprised to see Tropical Storm Watches posted along the Louisiana coast as early as Wednesday with Tropical Storm Warnings possible as early as Thursday.
The NHC says it is too soon to determine the exact magnitude and location of wind and storm surge impacts.
Heavy rainfall will be the main concern from the Florida Panhandle to the Upper Texas Coast, extending inland across portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley, much of Louisiana, and eastern Texas. The main threat for most of the WAFB area will be widespread rains of 4” to 6” with locally higher totals. However, confidence in these numbers is so-so at best.
The European (ECMWF) model’s Tuesday morning run shows some very large double-digit numbers for parts of the WAFB area. While the Storm Team isn’t ready to buy into the latest ECMWF rainfall projections just yet, it is a signal that rainfall forecasts at this point will remain of very low confidence.
We are not concerned about prolonged tropical-storm-force winds throughout the WAFB region either but localized strong winds and storm surge could be an issue for WAFB‘s coastal parishes.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and other state leaders are meeting Wednesday morning to discuss preparations and plans. Currently, forecasts indicate a Louisiana landfall late Friday or Saturday. Based on our current tropical outlook, the system should be moving well out of the region by Sunday into Monday.
The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) says it is tracking Invest 92L and coordinating floodgate closure procedures with state and local officials. CPRA and LSU will begin modeling the storm surge once the NHC provides a projected storm track.
