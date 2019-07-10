Shreveport council agrees to pursue investigation of city’s finance department

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council has voted to move forward with an investigation of the city’s finance department Tuesday.
The action comes after an external auditor found that Shreveport didn’t file its 2018 payroll tax forms on time, costing the city hundreds of thousands of dollars in penalties. It was just one of many findings that concerned four city councilors.
The resolution seeking the inquiry is co-sponsored by District C Councilman John Nickelson, District B Councilwoman LeVette Fuller and Councilmen Grayson Boucher and James Flurry, who represent Districts D and E, respectively. All four voted yes.
District F Councilman James Green, District A Councilman Willie Bradford and District G Councilman Jerry Bowman voted no.
Before the vote, Bradford asked to table the measure until the audit report is complete. That vote failed.
The discrepancies happened during the previous administration.
The Perkins administration had hoped to hold off until the external auditor’s report is final, but says it will comply with the council’s investigation.
The administration added that it’s already working to correct the problem.
And Flurry said the council will work with the administration on a timeline to ensure the investigation doesn’t become an added burden.
