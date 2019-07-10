Reward offered for information about fatal hit-and-run accident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cash reward is being offered for information about a hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian.
It happened about 11:15 p.m. July 9 in the 600 block of McCormick Street in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The Caddo coroner’s office has identified the pedestrian as 79-year-old Rodney R. Self.
“Self had reportedly left his residence walking his dog when, at some point, he is believed to have been struck by a vehicle of unknown make, model or other descriptive factors,” police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
One of Self’s family members went looking for him when he failed to return home after being gone for more than an hour, Hines added.
That person found Self critically injured, he said.
“Police are hoping that someone in the area may have seen or heard something to aid in identifying and apprehending the person or persons responsible for this crime.”
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the fatal accident to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
