Potential tropical development causes cancellations and closures in Baton Rouge area

(WAFB) - Inclement weather forecast to impact local areas is prompting closures and event cancellations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas on Wednesday.
Below you can find a running list of canceled events and closures:
ASCENSION PARISH
- The Ascension Public Schools support workers job fair, originally slated for Thursday, July 11, has been canceled.
ASSUMPTION PARISH
- ACT test day at Assumption High School. The test day was scheduled for Saturday, July 13, but has now been canceled.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
- LSU will be closed Friday, July 12, due to inclement weather and potential for flooding in the Baton Rouge area. All classes and events scheduled for Friday are cancelled. This includes all athletic and academic summer camps, the LSU Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool, the LSU Testing Center, all camps and activities at the University Laboratory School, and any other events or activities scheduled on LSU’s campus. Non-essential personnel should not report to campus on Friday.
- Baton Rouge bike share launch, originally scheduled for Thursday, July 11, has been canceled and rescheduled for July 18.
- The First Annual Slam’d and Cam’d Car Show has been postponed to Saturday, July 20.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s “Art After Hours” event, initially scheduled for this Thursday, has been postponed to August 1.
LIVINGSTON PARISH
- Free health screenings at Rouses Market in Denham Springs, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 13 has been canceled. Organizers are rescheduling the health fair.
A broad area of low pressure, Potential Tropical Cyclone #2, is a near certainty to become a tropical depression Wednesday or Thursday, with a Louisiana landfall as a Category 1 hurricane likely late Friday or Saturday.
On Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for Louisiana ahead of the tropical weather that’s expected to significantly impact the state.
The latest forecasts for Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 predict it will become Hurricane Barry and make a Louisiana landfall by Saturday.
