2 people escape house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people escaped and firefighters rescued their pet dog from a house fire in Shreveport.
It happened at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Rex Street in the city’s Stoner Hill neighborhood, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Heavy smoke and fire were coming from the front of the single-story, wood-frame house when the first firefighters arrived at 5:37 p.m.
The occupants smelled smoke, discovered the fire and got out of the dwelling before firefighters got there, said Skip Pinkston, the Fire Department’s chief of special operations and safety.
“There were reports of a child that ran back into the home prior to firefighters’ arrival. Firefighters conducted an extensive search of the home; the child had escaped through the back.”
Firefighters did find a dog and reunited it with its owner.
“We were able to rescue a dog out of the rear of the home and he’s doing fine.”
It took 21 firefighters and eight units 25 minutes to bring the fire under control.
They were able to contain the fire to two rooms in the center of the house. That area sustained moderate damage, Pinkston said.
“We encourage all residents of the city of Shreveport to have a working smoke detector,” he added. “We will come put one in your home for free by calling 673-6740. That’s our Fire Prevention Bureau.”
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
