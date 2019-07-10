2 people escape house fire

Firefighters saved a pet dog from a house fire in the 1600 block of Rex Street in Shreveport's Stoner Hill neighborhood the evening of July 9 and reunited it with its owner. "We were able to rescue a dog out of the rear of the home and he's doing fine," said Skip Pinkston, the Fire Department's chief of special operations and safety. [Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12]