Man shot, fights for life after meeting girls off of Instagram

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Wednesday morning.
Shreveport Police were called to the scene at Pines Apartments on Line Avenue in Shreveport just before 5:45 a.m.
According to authorities, the male victim and three females were sitting in a car when another car pulled up, shooting the victim between his neck and upper back. The girls then ran out of the car after the incident.
The unidentified victim told police he met the three females from a social media site, Instagram, and did not know them.
He was transported to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Police believe they found two of the three girls from the incident.
It has not been confirmed why the victim met with the girls, and there is no suspect information at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information regarding this case, you’re urged to contact Shreveport CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or leave a tip online at P3tips.com
