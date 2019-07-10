Juvenile injured after multiple shots fired into home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A juvenile is recovering after being shot in a home early Wednesday morning.
Authorities responded to a shots fired call just after 12:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of DeSoto Street in Shreveport.
According to reports, a home was shot at 11 times while three people were inside, striking the juvenile male victim in his hip.
His injuries are non-life threatening.
No arrests have been made at this time and no suspect description was given.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re urged to contact Shreveport CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or leave a tip online at P3tips.com.
