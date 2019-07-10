Gravy sold at Popeyes in Louisiana recalled due to possible contamination

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 35,000 pounds of gravy shipped to Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurants in Louisiana has been recalled.
Fairmont Foods, Inc., is recalling ready-to-eat pork and beef gravy products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear pliable plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) announced.
The following frozen, ready-to-eat items were produced on May 2 and are subject to recall:
- 45-lb cases containing nine 5-lb plastic bags of "Popeyes LOUISIANA KITCHEN PORK TASSO AND GROUND BEEF GRAVY” with Product Code 1F0112, Use By: 050220, and a time stamp ranging from 1615 to 0022.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2WM” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant locations in Louisiana.
The firm contacted FSIS after they received a report that a consumer found a piece of the soft pliable plastic in the product.
There haven't been any reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. FSIS has received no reports of injury or illness.
Some product may be in restaurant freezers. Restaurants are urged not to serve the product. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
If you are concerned about injury or illness, contact a healthcare provider.
