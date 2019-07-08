GOHSEP crisis action team activated due to tropical threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In light of potential tropical development, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, or GOHSEP, has activated a crisis action team. The Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (MOHSEP) is also monitoring the system.
The team is meant to monitor any requests for support from the parish emergency management offices.
GOHSEP is also urging Louisiana residents to be “weather aware” over the next several days because of the developing system in the Gulf of Mexico.
“If there is tropical development, it is too early to determine exactly which direction the system will move," GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom said in a prepared statement Monday, July 8.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a trough of low pressure located over central Georgia. The system is expected to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, where it’s expected to form in a couple of days. The chance of development during the next five days is 80% as of Monday afternoon.
The system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the northern and eastern Gulf Coast later in the week.
Waskom advises residents to check their emergency supplies and develop a communication plan with their family. He also recommends downloading the the Get A Game Plan App and the ALERT FM App.
“Now is the time to follow our Red Stick Ready tips if you don’t already have a plan in place for your family,” said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “As a city-parish, we are internally preparing our resources and assets in the instance that we need to take immediate actions. We are committed to ensuring the safety of all residents, and we encourage the public to help in ensuring our community is prepared.”
Read here to learn how to create a disaster supply kit. MOHSEP can be reached at 225-389-2100. The mayor also encourages residents to download the Red Stick Ready app.
