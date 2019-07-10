Food Bank of NWLA in need of donations this summer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -While summer is still in full swing, there are still many across Northwest Louisiana that are in desperate need of food.
The summer is typically when the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana usually start to struggle with donations.
“Unfortunately, it’s the time when our communities don’t think of the less fortunate,” said executive director Martha Marak. “We’re all working on summer plans, vacations, family reunions, but the need is 365 days out of the year.”
Marak says they see an uptick in donations around October, but by April the number drops leaving them working to feed thousands of people each day. She says most of the food needed in the summer goes towards home bound seniors.
“What we really need the most help with are canned food items like canned tuna, chicken, vegetables and jars of peanut butter. Things we can put in a box and get to the seniors that are really in need and struggling to make ends meet,” she said.
The food bank packs around 1,500 boxes for these seniors, and Marak says they use around a million pounds of food each month in the summer.
She says people in parishes with high poverty rates, like Red River, Claiborne and Bienville, also struggle when the food bank donations are low too.
“Once you get further out away from Shreveport-Bossier, there are less non-profits that are doing work to help those that live in poverty,” said Marak. “We feel a huge burden sometimes that folks are waiting for food. They’re waiting for our trucks to come and we just really hope we can meet the demand.”
Marak says they not only will take food donations, but monetary donations as well. She says for ever dollar that is donated to the food bank, they can turn it into $10 worth of food.
You can stop by their location 2307 Texas Avenue in Shreveport to make a donation or you can donate on their website, HERE.
The food bank has also partnered with Shreve Memorial Library to feed children this summer. Children ages 18 and under can visit several branches in Caddo Parish to receive a free meal. You can view a list of participating branches, HERE. The feeding program will end Wednesday, July 31.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.