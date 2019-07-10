First Alert: Keeping an eye on the tropics and the heat for the ArkLaTex

Good Evening! A heat advisory remains in effect for the entire ArkLaTex until 7 p.m. this evening with dangerous heat index values between 105-110 degrees. So again, avoid the heat if possible, and keep all heat safety tips in mind. This evening a few strong to severe storms could push into the northwestern corner of our viewing area with the main threat being strong damaging wind. We’re also keeping an eye out for Potential Tropical Cyclone Two that is expected to strengthen and impact the ArkLaTex later this weekend.
Today, highs will top out in the mid 90s but our ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be anywhere between 100-110. Make sure to drink plenty of water, wear light colored clothing, and take breaks if working in the heat. A few pop up showers or thunderstorms can’t be ruled out this afternoon and evening, but the main concern will be for the northern half of the ArkLaTex as a disturbance moves southward our of Oklahoma and Arkansas. The SPC has issued a slight risk for the northern ArkLaTex and marginal risk for the southern end that these storms could produce damaging wind gust, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.
Tonight: Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s keeping a warm and muggy night
Potential Tropical Cyclone Two: We’re watching the Gulf of Mexico as a low pressure system is expected to intensify into a tropical storm by as early as Thursday morning. By Saturday, the National Hurricane Center shows it strengthening into a low-end hurricane. Impacts on the ArkLaTex are expected by Sunday morning. As far as severity, that will depend on the track of storm once it forms. A more westward track would have more severe weather associated with it while a more eastward track would bring heavy rain and flooding concerns to the ArkLaTex. We’ll continue to have the latest updates on our website and on the KSLA First Alert Weather App.
Tomorrow: Highs will once again be back in the low to mid 90s. A weak cold front will sweep through and increase our rain chances and storm chances for the afternoon and evening, but we will still have to deal with oppressive heat and possibly another heat advisory.
Stay up to date with the First Alert Weather team on the latest details on the tropical system and heat.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.