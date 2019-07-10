First Alert: Keeping an eye on the tropics and the heat for the ArkLaTex

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two: We’re watching the Gulf of Mexico as a low pressure system is expected to intensify into a tropical storm by as early as Thursday morning. By Saturday, the National Hurricane Center shows it strengthening into a low-end hurricane. Impacts on the ArkLaTex are expected by Sunday morning. As far as severity, that will depend on the track of storm once it forms. A more westward track would have more severe weather associated with it while a more eastward track would bring heavy rain and flooding concerns to the ArkLaTex. We’ll continue to have the latest updates on our website and on the KSLA First Alert Weather App.