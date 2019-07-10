First Alert: HEAT ADVISORY in effect today. Plus, tracking the tropics.

This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Even though the thermometer will say the 90s, you’re body is going to tell you it feels much hotter. Heat indices will be near or above 105 degrees from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. With all the heat and humidity around and a cold front just north of the area, a few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. If a stronger storm develops, it could produce strong wind gusts. Heat and humidity will be the rule, while rain will be exception. This evening will be hot. Heat index values won’t drop below 90 degrees until 8 p.m.