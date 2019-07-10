First Alert: HEAT ADVISORY in effect today. Plus, tracking the tropics.

Good morning! A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7 p.m. this evening. Dangerous heat will be possible this afternoon, so try to limit your time outside this afternoon. Heat indices will range from 105-110 degrees. Make sure to beat the heat by staying hydrated and wearing light weight and loose fitting clothing. The rest of the work week is still going to be hot and humid. There is the a chance a new HEAT ADVISORY could be issued for later this week.
The broad area of low pressure that we’ve been tracking so far this week has finally dropped south into the northeastern corner of the Gulf of Mexico. With conditions favorable for development, a tropical depression is expected to form late today or Thursday. As this system tracks west across the Gulf of Mexico, it will likely strengthen into a tropical storm or weak hurricane. Most of the major forecast models have this system making a right hand turn late this week and into the weekend. It could make landfall anywhere from the Mississippi, Louisiana and upper Texas Coasts this weekend. Depending on the exact track, this tropical system could impact the ArkLaTex this weekend.
This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s. No major weather problems are expected to impact your morning commute.
This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Even though the thermometer will say the 90s, you’re body is going to tell you it feels much hotter. Heat indices will be near or above 105 degrees from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. With all the heat and humidity around and a cold front just north of the area, a few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. If a stronger storm develops, it could produce strong wind gusts. Heat and humidity will be the rule, while rain will be exception. This evening will be hot. Heat index values won’t drop below 90 degrees until 8 p.m.
Tonight will be warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower or storm can't be ruled out.
Despite a weak cold front dropping through, Thursday will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s. With a cold front in the area, a few more showers and storms will develop. Widespread rain and storms are not expected, though. The end of the work week will be hot and humid. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 90s.
The weekend forecast is completely dependent upon on the exact track of the system in the Gulf of Mexico. Both the European and American forecast models bring the system north across Louisiana this weekend. The European model has the system tracking a little further west than the GFS. A western track across NW LA means a higher impact on the ArkLaTex, while an eastern track across NE LA means less of impact on the area. Since this system is still organizing, there are still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast. Make sure to check back in for updates throughout the week. You can also get the forecast anytime with the KSLA First Alert Weather App.
Have a great day and stay cool!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.