Colorado corrections officer accused of smuggling burrito filled with drugs into prison

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – Authorities believe a Colorado corrections officer was trying to smuggle a “large” burrito filled with drugs into prison, according to arrest papers obtained by KKTV.
Law enforcement was tipped off by an inmate to the claim that Trevor Martineau was bringing illegal drugs into the Buena Vista Correctional Facility. On July 2, an investigator noticed Martineau going to work as he "acted as if he had an injured leg," the arrest papers state.
Martineau was taken by investigators to be interviewed. He reportedly admitted he had drugs in his lunch box.
Authorities said the following items were found in Martineau’s lunch box, in plastic wrap stuffed inside a burrito:
- About 91.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine
- About 26.1 grams of suspected heroin
- About 46 strips of suspected Suboxone
- About 10 strips of suspected buprenorphine/naloxone
- About 13 individually wrapped suspected “marijuana wax”
- About six small thumb drives
The suspect told investigators he was paid $1,000 for picking up the drugs. He is now facing multiple charges including introduction of contraband, and various charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Martineau worked with the Colorado Department of Corrections since Aug. 1, 2018. He has since been fired.
“I recently hired a new Inspector General, and I have tasked her and her team with the responsibility to aggressively pursue all criminal matters that occur inside the prison system, no matter the source,” said Dean Williams, executive director of the Colorado Department of Corrections, in a statement to KKTV.
“Our IG’s Office helps us ensure our internal house is in order, and that our facilities are kept safe by rooting out any alleged illegal activity. I am very proud of the work our staff did to bring this case forward."
