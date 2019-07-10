Accident closes part of I-20 in North Louisiana

NEAR ARCADIA, La. (KSLA) - Part of Interstate 20 in North Louisiana is closed temporarily.
There’s been an accident about 10 miles east of the Bienville Parish town of Arcadia.
Louisiana State Police reports that wreckage from the one-vehicle mishap is blocking both westbound lanes at milepost 59.9.
Westbound traffic is being detoured at Exit 61. Motorists can go south to U.S. Highway 80 then get back on I-20 at milepost 55.
Bienville sheriff’s deputies are assisting with traffic control.
