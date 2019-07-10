Accident closes part of I-20 in North Louisiana

Accident closes part of I-20 in North Louisiana
Westbound Interstate 20 temporarily was shut down July 10 due to an accident about 10 miles east of Arcadia. [Source: Louisiana State Police]
By Curtis Heyen | July 10, 2019 at 3:58 PM CDT - Updated July 10 at 4:03 PM

NEAR ARCADIA, La. (KSLA) - Part of Interstate 20 in North Louisiana is closed temporarily.

Westbound Interstate 20 temporarily was shut down July 10 due to an accident about 10 miles east of Arcadia. [Source: Louisiana State Police]
Westbound Interstate 20 temporarily was shut down July 10 due to an accident about 10 miles east of Arcadia. [Source: Louisiana State Police]

There’s been an accident about 10 miles east of the Bienville Parish town of Arcadia.

Louisiana State Police reports that wreckage from the one-vehicle mishap is blocking both westbound lanes at milepost 59.9.

Westbound traffic is being detoured at Exit 61. Motorists can go south to U.S. Highway 80 then get back on I-20 at milepost 55.

Bienville sheriff’s deputies are assisting with traffic control.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.