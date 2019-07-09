Watching the heat and the tropics

A Heat Advisory is in effect through Wednesday.
Dangerous heat conditions remain the main weather story through the end of the week, but by the weekend all attention will turn to possible impacts from a tropical system that may be moving through Louisiana.
We’ll stay warm and muggy tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the mid 70s. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday. Temperatures will heat back up into the mid 90s, but with the humidity it will feel like 105-110. A few showers or storms may affect areas north of I-30.
A weak cold front will stall across the area on Thursday, but will provide little in the way of cooling. It may provide a focus for a few showers and storms though. Temperatures will still get back into the mid 90s. Little change in the weather is expected on Friday. More heat advisories could be issued for the end of the week.
The weekend forecast is completely dependent upon an expected tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm or maybe even Hurricane Barry will likely be near the Louisiana coast at the start of the weekend. The latest forecasts are in better agreement bringing this tropical system into Louisiana. There are still questions though regarding the exact track which will be the key ingredient for impacts in the ArkLaTex. A track through eastern Louisiana would keep with worst weather to the east of the ArkLaTex. A more western track would bring heavier rains and possible severe weather into the area. Keep checking back with us on-air, at KSLA.com and on the KSLA First Alert Weather app for updates on the track and impacts from this system.
