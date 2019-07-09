Watching the heat and the tropics

The weekend forecast is completely dependent upon an expected tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm or maybe even Hurricane Barry will likely be near the Louisiana coast at the start of the weekend. The latest forecasts are in better agreement bringing this tropical system into Louisiana. There are still questions though regarding the exact track which will be the key ingredient for impacts in the ArkLaTex. A track through eastern Louisiana would keep with worst weather to the east of the ArkLaTex. A more western track would bring heavier rains and possible severe weather into the area. Keep checking back with us on-air, at KSLA.com and on the KSLA First Alert Weather app for updates on the track and impacts from this system.