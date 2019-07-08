Waitr to start delivering alcohol in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Alcohol can soon be delivered to your doorstep in Louisiana.
Waitr’s CEO Chris Meaux announced Monday the food delivery company will soon start making the boozy deliveries in the next several weeks.
“We are pleased Governor Edwards has signed legislation permitting alcohol delivery to homes. Waitr looks forward to helping our restaurants grow their businesses even further,” Meaux in a prepared statement.
The bills allow grocery and liquor stores to hire their own drivers to deliver alcohol, as long as the alcohol comes in a factory-sealed bottle and the recipient does not live on a college campus.
The drivers have to be W-2 employees and not independent contractors. They would also have to carry a special server’s permit and check IDs upon delivery. The bills allow drivers to deny service to clients who are clearly drunk.
Meaux said Waitr is looking forward to delivering beer and wine to its customers pending final permitting by the state.
Since launching in 2015, the company partners with more than 3,500 restaurants in Louisiana. Waitr continued to grow after it completed its purchase of Bite Squad, which expanded its reach to 500 cities.
Despite the expansion, the acquisition brought layoffs because the company wanted “to streamline select parts of the organization through a synergistic reduction,” according to a statement from the company.
In addition, businesses have been pulling out of their partnerships with Waitr after the company increased its “performance based rate.” The new rates are based on a business’ monthly Waitr sales. The company’s commission ranging from 15 to 25 percent.
