Tropical system likely develops in the Gulf in next few days

The latest computer guidance is in better agreement than yesterday showing a high likelihood of a moderate-to-strong tropical storm or perhaps weak hurricane heading into the Louisiana coast this weekend. The European Model, which has been more consistent with the track and intensity, brings the storm inland south of Baton Rouge with the greatest impacts east of the ArkLaTex from the east half of Louisiana through much of Mississippi. The American Model is now more reflective of the European and also brings the storm into Louisiana, but a little more to the west. This scenario would be a little more impactful for the ArkLaTex, particularly in terms of heavy rain potential for some of the area.