Toxic algae growth forces closure of all coastal Mississippi beaches

BILOXI, La. (WVUE) - All coastal Mississippi beaches are now closed to swimmers, after the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality found toxic algae in two Pascagoula beaches Sunday (July 7).
These two closures, on top of the other 19, means all coastal beaches in Mississippi are off limit to swimmers.
Contact with the algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.
Officials believe the growth is due to fresh water coming from the Bonnet Carre Spillway.
The closure is isolated to the water. The sand is open, but officials say they can only recommend people not swim and it could be difficult to enforce.
Signs are posted around the beach with orange flags alerting people of the closure.
There’s no word on when the beaches will reopen, but DEQ says they will continue testing sampling.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.