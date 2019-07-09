SPD seeks identity of church vandalism suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department are hoping someone can help identify a person possibly involved with a church vandalism.
It happened on June 30 at the Liberty Baptist Church on Colquitt Road.
Police say this person may have vandalized several items belonging to the church.
Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.
