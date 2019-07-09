Shreveport voters might face bond election in November

Notice is hereby given in accordance with Section 19.1 of Title 42 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended, that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Shreveport, State of Louisiana (the “City”), acting as the governing authority of the City at its regularly scheduled meeting on August 13, 2019, at its regular meeting place, Government Chambers of Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street, Shreveport, Louisiana, at 3:00 p.m., will discuss and consider adopting a resolution ordering and calling an election on November 16, 2019, to authorize not to exceed Two Hundred Twenty Million Dollars ($220,000,000) General Obligation Bonds, in one or more series for the purposes of constructing, acquiring, equipping and/or improving public works of the City including (i) the water and sewer system, (ii) facilities, land and/or equipment for parks and recreation, public buildings, police department, fire department, and economic development, and (iii) street, highways, bridges, drainage systems, utility conduits and appurtenances thereto, and upon approval by the qualified voters therein, for such tax to be levied thereafter.