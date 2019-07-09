Red River Balloon Rally kicks off this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hot air balloons will be filling the Shreveport-Bossier skies for this year’s annual Red River Balloon Rally.
General admission is $12 and children’s tickets are only $10. You can purchase additional VIP tickets, HERE, and tickets can also be purchased at a variety of Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods locations across the Ark-La-Tex.
General parking is $5 at paved lots and grass lots off of E. Kings Highway on 1 University Place.
The festival is back for its fourth year and will take place on LSU Shreveport’s campus on Friday July 12 and Saturday July 13.
Friday is faith and family night presented by First Bossier Church and Saturday the festival will be open for everyone.
There will be over 30 hot air balloons at the rally but you can watch the U.S. South East Regional Hot Air Balloon Championships Saturday and Sunday morning. These balloons will attempt to hit a target on the campus of LSUS without touching the ground.
There will also be daily competitions around the community from July 9 to July 15.
Each night there will be live music and entertainment, food and retail vendors, a kite flying and sky diving demonstration and a kids fun zone. There will also be an opportunity for tethered balloon rides and at 8:30 each night all the balloons will light up the balloon glow.
At 9:30 each night families can enjoy the Shreveport Regional Airport Fireworks show from the campus as well.
These items are not allowed on LSUS campus for the balloon rally:
- No bags larger than 8 X 10
- No smoking of any kind (propane in use)
- No weapons or firearms
- No pets
- No grills or open flames
- No fireworks
- No video taping equipment
- No glass
- No tents of any kind
- No patio umbrellas or over sized umbrellas
- No outside water, food or beverages
- No drones
- No unmanned aerial vehicles
- No tailgating anywhere on the LSUS campus or surrounding parking areas (see gate supervisor for special requests such as diapers bags and medications in coolers)
Alcohol can be purchase on site but can not leave the premises. Re-entry into the rally requires a hand stamp upon exiting the premises. No re-entry is allowed with food or beverages.
Blankets and lawn chairs are allowed as there is no public seating at the venue. No umbrella larger than a standard golf umbrella will be allowed in.
To view the complete schedule of the rally, click HERE
