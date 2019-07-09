Natchitoches police identify shooting suspect

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches authorities think they know who shot a man in his face late last month.
Police say they have a warrant to arrest 20-year-old Steven C. Vercher on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 1:33 a.m. June 28 in the 1400 Block of Berry Avenue.
They found Marcus Beaudion in the roadway in the 1100 Block of Berry Avenue.
He was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center in Natchitoches then later transferred to Rapides Medical Center in Alexandria.
Authorities urge anyone who knows anything about Vercher or the shooting to call Natchitoches police Detective Rudolph Glass at (318) 357-3878 or the Police Department at (318) 352-8101.
All calls are kept confidential.
People also can provide tips anonymously by downloading the Police Department’s Tipsoft application.
Or they can use Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message.
Lastly, tips can be submitted online by clicking here.
