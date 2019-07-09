Man accused of kidnapping woman, trying to strangle her with a T-shirt

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - A man suspected of trying to strangle a woman with a T-shirt and holding her against her will did not go peacefully when law officers showed up to arrest him.
Jonathan C. Waites, 31, of the 900 block of Wells Road in Haughton, was apprehended the afternoon of July 3 in Haughton.
He has since been held in Bossier Maximum-Security Prison at Plain Dealing, where his bond totals $611,000.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that Waites apparently got mad at someone not far from his home.
When a woman tried to leave, he allegedly broke both side mirrors off her vehicle and threatened to break the windows with a pole if she didn’t get out.
Then when she did get out of the vehicle, Waites reportedly grabbed her and forced her inside a trailer against her will. It’s there, authorities say, that he allegedly tried to strangle her.
The woman was able to get away and contact authorities after a bystander intervened.
Waites was in the backyard of a residence on Amanda Lane when deputies with the U.S. Marshals Service and Sheriff’s Office agents and Bossier deputies showed up the afternoon of July 3.
He ignored commands to get on the ground and scaled a fence behind the residence. Waites ran across Wafer Road then north, crossing over about three more fences behind houses.
Waites fled from the law officers for nearly a half mile before they were able to force him to the ground and, still reportedly resisting arrest, place him in handcuffs.
He was checked out by medics then taken to the Bossier Parish lockup.
Booking records show Waites was booked at 8:28 p.m. July 3 on a one count each of:
- second-degree kidnapping,
- false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon,
- aggravated battery,
- resisting with force,
- simple criminal damage to property,
- failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, and,
- violating his probation on a DWI charge.
And three days after he was booked, Waites reportedly twice called the woman he is accused of attacking.
But she had a temporary restraining order against him, so he was not to contact her.
So on July 8, authorities also charged Waites with two counts of violating a protective order.
Now his bonds total $611,000.
