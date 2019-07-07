Jurors watch dash cam video of shooting as Kevin Daigle capital murder trial continues

Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent seemed to be trying to help an intoxicated Kevin Daigle, who was in a truck that was in a ditch on the side of Fruge Road near Bell City. The video showed Vincent trying to determine if Daigle had been driving the vehicle since he was sitting in the passenger side. Vincent even offered to give the stranded Daigle a ride when, after Vincent walked several times between Daigle’s vehicle and his State Police Unit, Daigle pulled out a sawed off shotgun, turned toward Vincent, and shot him in the head.