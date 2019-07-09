Free Chick-Fil-A? Just show up in your best... cow outfit

(KSLA) - If you’re looking for a free lunch and just happen to have a cow costume (cowfit?) then you can score a free meal today at Chick-Fil-A.
At Chick-Fil-A restaurants, July 9 is marked as Cow Appreciation day.
Any adult customer that dresses up in any kind of cow attire will be rewarded with a free Chick-Fil-A entree.
For a full list of redeemable menu items, click here.
“We are excited to celebrate the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day in our restaurants across the country,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, in a news release. “We are grateful for our customers’ enthusiasm toward this fun annual tradition.”
Fans are also encouraged to share pics of their cow fashions on social media using #CowAppreciationDay.
Now get moo-ving.
