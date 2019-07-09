Free Chick-Fil-A? Just show up in your best... cow outfit

Any customer who visits a Chick-FIl-A dressed as a cow will receive a free entrée (excluding salads) nationwide.
By KSLA Digital Team | July 9, 2019 at 7:47 AM CDT - Updated July 9 at 8:09 AM

(KSLA) - If you’re looking for a free lunch and just happen to have a cow costume (cowfit?) then you can score a free meal today at Chick-Fil-A.

At Chick-Fil-A restaurants, July 9 is marked as Cow Appreciation day.

Any adult customer that dresses up in any kind of cow attire will be rewarded with a free Chick-Fil-A entree.

For a full list of redeemable menu items, click here.

“We are excited to celebrate the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day in our restaurants across the country,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, in a news release. “We are grateful for our customers’ enthusiasm toward this fun annual tradition.”

Fans are also encouraged to share pics of their cow fashions on social media using #CowAppreciationDay.

Now get moo-ving.

