First Alert: Tracking dangerous heat and the tropics

Good morning! A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect from 10 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values between 105-110 degrees will be possible across the entire area today and tomorrow. Make sure to beat the heat by staying hydrated, limiting your time outside and by wearing light-weight and loose-fitting clothing. There is the potential the HEAT ADVISORY could extended. Borderline dangerous heat will also be possible on Thursday and Friday.
We’re also keeping a close eye on the tropics this morning. An area of low pressure over Georgia is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by midweek. Once the disturbance moves into the Gulf of Mexico conditions will be conducive for development and a tropical depression will likely form as it moves west across the Gulf. This system could bring heavy rain and rough surf to the northern Gulf Coast this week. There are still some question marks about how strong this system could get. A few of the models are hinting it could become Tropical Storm Barry. Depending on the exact track of the system, it could impact the ArkLaTex this weekend or early next week. We’ll have to continue to watch this system closely.
This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s. Other than maybe a few areas of fog, no major weather problems are expected to impact your morning commute.
This afternoon will be H-O-T. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Keep in mind, the humidity will add about 10 degrees to the actual air temperature. Feels-like temperatures or heat index values will be near 105 degrees from noon to 7 p.m. This is the time frame when we really want to limit our time outside today. Dangerous heat is likely today. With all the heat and humidity around, a few showers and storms could develop in the heat of the day today.
Tonight will be mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday will be a carbon copy of today. Expect highs to be in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices near or above 105 degrees. Once again, a few showers and storms will be possible, mainly in the heat of the day.
Thursday and Friday will still be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. A weak cold front will drop south into the area on Thursday. This could help trigger a few more showers and storms. Widespread rain is not expected, though.
The weekend forecast is highly dependent on the development and exact track of the tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. The forecast models are favoring more of a westerly track across the northern Gulf of Mexico this week. However, where it goes this weekend is still a big question mark. The EURO model has it taking a northerly turn this weekend and moving north across Louisiana. The EURO keeps most of the ArkLaTex on the western side of the storm, so this would mean the heaviest rain could stay just east of the area. The GFS pushes the storm closer to the Texas-Louisiana Coast on Saturday and then has it jog north. The latest run of the GFS brings heavy rain to portions of the ArkLaTex. Keep in mind, this system hasn’t even formed yet, so the strength and exact track of the system is still unknown. Make sure to check back for updates.
Have a great day and stay cool!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
