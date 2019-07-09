First Alert: Tracking dangerous heat and the tropics

The weekend forecast is highly dependent on the development and exact track of the tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. The forecast models are favoring more of a westerly track across the northern Gulf of Mexico this week. However, where it goes this weekend is still a big question mark. The EURO model has it taking a northerly turn this weekend and moving north across Louisiana. The EURO keeps most of the ArkLaTex on the western side of the storm, so this would mean the heaviest rain could stay just east of the area. The GFS pushes the storm closer to the Texas-Louisiana Coast on Saturday and then has it jog north. The latest run of the GFS brings heavy rain to portions of the ArkLaTex. Keep in mind, this system hasn’t even formed yet, so the strength and exact track of the system is still unknown. Make sure to check back for updates.