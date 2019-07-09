CPSO to host CSI camp July 23-24; registration underway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Registration is underway for Crime Scene Investigation Camp. According to Sheriff Steve Prator, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will host it for 11 and 12-year-old children July 23-24, at Sheriff’s Safety Town.
Participants will learn how to detect clues and apply CSI techniques at a mock crime scene.
Campers will collect evidence, take crime scene photographs, make shoe impressions, and learn to lift and analyze fingerprints. At the end of the camp, they will be asked to analyze the clues and solve a crime!
The class is free for Caddo Parish residents, but seating is limited to the first 25 participants. Pre-registration by telephone is required.
To register, contact Community Programs at (318) 681-0875.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.