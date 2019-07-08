Walmart associate and twins benefit from company campaign

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Walmart and Sam’s Club wrapped up its yearly fundraising campaign for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
During the month of June and part of July the stores ask customers if they would like to donate to the network benefiting hundreds of kids in need in the ArkLaTex.
For Tykia Moton the donations are twofold. As a mother of twins born 11 weeks early, she has been able to benefit from those donations over the past eight months.
She’s also an associate who’s worked at Walmart on Mansfield Road in Shreveport for the last four years.
“I never knew I was going to have premature babies,” Moton said, who’s babies spend nearly two months in the CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier NICU.
Moton was 29 weeks pregnant sitting in church last September when she realized something was wrong.
"I got to the ER and had an emergency c-section."
Twins Kyree, weighing three pounds, and Kylee, weighing just two pounds, were born and sent directly to the NICU where Dr. Sara Serio watched over them daily.
“We have to monitor everything about them," Serio said. "They were on monitors for their heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, sometimes they need to be on ventilators to help them breathe.”
Moton said seeing her babies covered in tubes was hard for her.
“You want your baby to come home with you. I had to leave them there, go check on my other baby, I had to go back every day. I wanted to take them home.”
Now eight months old, the twins as well as their mother have used four Children’s Miracle Network programs so far. They’re currently using CHRISTUS Kids Clinic to learn to crawl.
Moton said she knew little about the non-profit organization when she started working at Walmart years ago but always supported it by making a donation herself each year.
“I always donate every year and I really donated this year. There’s only so many words I can say and there’s so many mixed emotions with it. I’m grateful. I’m grateful for Children’s Miracle Network.”
CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier will hold its annual NICU Reunion on July 21st for babies like the twins who would like to see their nurses and doctors again.
It will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m on Sunday, July 21, at the hospital’s West Wing 3rd floor conference center at 1453 East Bert Kouns.
