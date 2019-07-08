United Way of NWLA looking for sponsors for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since 2013 close to 4,000 children in Northwest Louisiana have been able to gain access to brand new books thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Children ages zero to five will be able to receive a brand new book each month all for free. By the time they begin kindergarten, the goal is for these children to have their very own library.
There are more children in the area that could benefit from this program — but United Way of Northwest Louisiana says they need more help.
Currently registration to accept more children into the program is closed.
“In order to open the program back up and expand the program to other rural parishes that need this, we have to secure those sponsorship’s,” said United Way’s Vice President of Community Impact, Jennifer Horton. "That is going to be a priority moving forward until we can see that the the program can sustain itself. "
Right now the program is in parts of Caddo and Bossier parishes and is also in all of Red River, DeSoto, Natchitoches and Sabine parishes.
“There are children in these zip codes, (and) in these parishes that desperately need this program,” said Horton. “These are ALICE families who are just struggling to make ends meet, and this is a way that we could not only help the families, but help the children and maybe break that cycle.”
Horton says they are looking for corporate sponsors and local businesses in these communities that want to help support the program and that also have a passion for education.
Individuals can also help sponsor as well. One $30 donation will support one child in Northwest Louisiana for an entire year.
Heather McEntee’s two year old son is currently receiving books through the program. So far he has 24 books, and she says the program has really been a great asset for him.
“We read all the time, and I see a difference in his language skills,” she said. “It’s very important when it comes to language and learning emotions and empathy, and it just opens up the world to (him).”
McEntee say she’s upset to know more children can’t be apart of this program because she knows the impact it will have on them.
“That’s so frustrating, especially as a librarian and of course as a mom, because I think literacy is just so important,” she said. “The earlier that you start, the better.”
Horton says if the program doesn’t receive the sponsorship that it needs then they’ll have to wait until children phase out of the program before they open registration back up — that process could take up to a year.
If you are interested in wanting to help you can reach out to Horton through email at impact@unitedwaynwla.org or by phone at 318-677-2504.
