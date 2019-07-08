Traffic incident spiraled into shooting and robbery, authorities say

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Authorities today released more details about a weekend shooting and robbery in East Texas that landed three people in jail and sent one person to a hospital.
The events that unfolded Saturday afternoon began with a traffic incident in the 500 block of Henley Perry Drive in Marshall, Texas, police say.
A mover who was working at a residence there threw up his arms in frustration when a car appeared to swerve toward him.
In response, the car stopped and people started getting out of the vehicle.
When the mover tried to stop them, a fight broke out between the mover and one of the car’s occupants.
The car’s driver then got out and pointed a gun at the mover.
The mover’s father came out from behind the house to see what was going on.
The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Marshall resident Xzavier Jarkivon Jackson, then fired the pistol.
The bullet missed the mover but struck his father in his left thigh.
Jackson again fired the gun, wounding no one, and demanded money. After the father handed Jackson some cash, the car fled the area.
The father was being taken to a hospital by private vehicle when he was transferred to an ambulance that met them on the way.
Meantime, patrol officers were dispatched in reference to the shooting at 1:57 p.m.
They were told that the shooter had left the area in a black Ford Fusion.
Two patrol units spotted the car traveling north on South Washington Avenue near Travis Street and tried to stop it.
The vehicle fled east on Travis then turned south onto South Garrett and stopped in the roadway at South Garrett at Atkins Boulevard.
Jackson ran.
As officers chased him, another officer stayed with the car and detained two passengers, a juvenile and 17-year-old Marshall resident Robert Leonard.
“The juvenile passenger was released to his mother after it was determined he had only been in the car and had not participated in the crime,” says a statement from Marshall Police Department.
Meantime, officers chased Jackson east on Atkins Boulevard and caught up with him in a yard in the 600 block of Key Street.
“An officer observed Jackson climbing a fence with a black handgun in his right hand,” says a statement from Marshall Police Department. “Jackson threw the handgun into the woods and continued to ignore commands to get on the ground.”
He was taken into custody after a taser was used to incapacitate him.
Now Jackson, of the 1300 block of Kingfish Street, faces one count each of aggravated robbery, evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention as a result of his actions.
He also was arrested on an unrelated warrant charging him with one count of possession of a controlled substance, booking records show.
Jackson’s bonds total $153,000.
Leonard, of the 2200 block of Dogan Street, is charged with one count of aggravated robbery. His bond has been set at $100,000.
And Keyshauna D. Leonard, also of the 2200 block of Dogan Street, was booked on one count of interference with public duties.
She arrived at the scene and allegedly refused to comply with an officer’s instructions to stay away from the Fusion and the patrol vehicle where the suspects were seated, authorities report.
Keyshauna Leonard has been released on $2,000 bond.
“It is believed that this was an isolated incident that quickly spiraled out of control due to the actions of Mr. Jackson and his passenger,” the Police Department statement says.
