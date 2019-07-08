Texarkana man seriously hurt in head-on collision

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - A Texarkana man was seriously hurt in a head-on collision more than 200 miles from home, according to CBS affiliate KFDM.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that it happened about 12:30 p.m. in front of Faith Baptist Church on Texas Highway 62 in the Jasper County community of Buna, says a story on KFDM.com.
Preliminary investigation indicates 22-year-old Bailey Brianna Stewart, of San Marcos, was driving a 2018 Dodge Charger south when she veered to the left to avoid colliding with a slow-moving vehicle traveling the same direction.
The Dodge then crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a northbound 1989 Toyota pickup being driven by 23-year-old Austin Dozier, of Texarkana.
Dozier was flown by helicopter to the hospital.
Stewart was taken by ambulance to a different hospital. Her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Texas DPS reported.
