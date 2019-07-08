Shreveport Councilwoman’s case sent to district court

LeVette Fuller represents District B on the Shreveport City Council
By KSLA Digital Team | July 8, 2019 at 1:09 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 1:11 PM
Fuller, who represents District B on the council, was also charged with texting while driving. (Source: SPD)
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Following Shreveport Councilwoman LeVette Fuller’s arrest for DWI, officials will send the case to district court.

“This move shields the City of Shreveport from the appearance of partiality, preserving the public's trust in government and the criminal justice system,” said City Attorney Mekisha Smith Creal, in a news release.

City Attorney Creal represents the City Council and serves as Chief Prosecutor in Shreveport City Court. Due to these dual responsibilities, this creates a potential conflict of interest.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office will serve as the prosecuting office.

Following her arrest and release from city jail, Councilwoman Fuller released a statement.

