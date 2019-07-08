H-O-T day ahead. Plus, keeping an eye on the tropics.

The forecast for the upcoming weekend will be a bit tricky because it’s all going to depend on where the system in the Gulf of Mexico ends up. The European model brings the tropical system north by the end of the weekend into early next week. This could increase our rain chances, especially Sunday into Monday. The American model pushes the system westward into Texas. This would probably mean a lower chance of rain. It’s way to early to know the exact track and strength of this system. Keep in mind, it is still a couple days of way from forming. The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will be your First Alert on this system and will be tracking it all week.