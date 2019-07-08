H-O-T day ahead. Plus, keeping an eye on the tropics.

Good morning! The heat will continue to dominate our weather headlines through midweek. Expect highs to be in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices could top 105 degrees at times, so dangerous heat will be possible. By midweek, an area of low pressure will likely develop in the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical depression could develop by the end of the week as the low meanders across the northern Gulf Coast. There are still a lot of question marks on where this tropical system will end up, but we’ll have to keep a close eye on it.
This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s. Expect a quick warm-up this morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s by 10 a.m. A few showers and storms will be possible this morning. The I-30 corridor and places north of I-30 will have the best chance of rain this morning. A few areas of fog also can't be ruled out.
This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Keep in mind, feels like temperatures will be well above 100 degrees from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. this afternoon. Borderline dangerous heat will be possible, so make sure to take it easy outside. With all the heat and humidity around, a few pop-up showers and storms this afternoon. Anything that develops this afternoon will likely diminish around sunset. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 80s this evening.
The overnight will be warm and muggy. There will be a slim chance of rain before midnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be just as hot, if not hotter than Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will once again climb well above 100 degrees. With an upper-level ridge planted over the ArkLaTex, rain chances will be slim at best. Wednesday will be a carbon copy of Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
On Thursday, a weak cold front will slide far enough south to increase our rain chances and knock down our temperatures a little. Keep in mind, it's still going to be hot. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s by the end of the work week.
The forecast for the upcoming weekend will be a bit tricky because it’s all going to depend on where the system in the Gulf of Mexico ends up. The European model brings the tropical system north by the end of the weekend into early next week. This could increase our rain chances, especially Sunday into Monday. The American model pushes the system westward into Texas. This would probably mean a lower chance of rain. It’s way to early to know the exact track and strength of this system. Keep in mind, it is still a couple days of way from forming. The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will be your First Alert on this system and will be tracking it all week.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
